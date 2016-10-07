Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town set for Under 23 Premier League Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion

It’s the first of six group games for Frankie Bunn’s side, who reached the semi-finals of what was then an Under 21 competition last season

Coach Frankie Bunn is set to lead his Huddersfield Town Under 21s into cup action later today.
Coach Frankie Bunn is set to lead his Huddersfield Town Under 21s into cup action later today.

Huddersfield Town kick off their Under 23 Premier League Cup campaign against West Bromwich Albion at Curzon Ashton today (2pm).

It’s the first of six group games for Frankie Bunn’s side, who reached the semi-finals of what was then an Under 21 competition last season.

Matches against Liverpool and Ipswich Town await for Town, who are using Curzon’s Tameside Stadium for their three home games.

PPG Canalside doesn’t meet the required criteria for the competition, and Town want to prevent wear and tear on the John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town U23s v Queens Park Rangers at Canalside, Huddersfied, 25.09.16

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town U23s v Queens Park Rangers at Canalside, Huddersfield, 25.09.16: Fans look on.

Bunn’s defending Professional Development League champions have won four of their last five games in that competition.

West Brom, who have a category one academy as opposed to Town’s category two, play in the new Premier League Two Second Division with the top two in each of the eight cup groups progressing to the round of 16.

Admission is £4 adults and £2 Town season card holders and concessions and the Tameside Stadium is on Richmond Street, Ashton-under-Lyne (OL7 9HG).

Group Schedule

Friday, October 7 home vs West Brom at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Saturday, November 5 away vs Liverpool at Tranmere Rovers (1.00).

Monday, December 5 away vs Ipswich Town at Portman Road (7.00).

Tuesday, January 24 away vs West Brom at Kidderminster Harriers (7.00).

Sunday, February 12 home vs Liverpool at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Sunday, February 26 home vs Ipswich Town at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Meanwhile Town have a Professional Development League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday (1.00) while Tony Carss’ Under 18s are seeking a fourth straight win as they face Sheffield Wednesday at PPG Canalside in Saturday's PDL action (11.00).

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town LIVE Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Latest Championship transfer rumours 5 Reasons Why David Wagner Should Stay
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

LOOK: This is how it is to be top of the Championship as Huddersfield Town train hard

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Tommy Smith.

It was all smiles at PPG Canalside this afternoon as David Wagner put his table-topping players through their paces

Related Tags

People
Frankie Bunn
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Huddersfield Town fans celebrate at the final whistle.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town fans some of the best travelled in the Sky Bet Championship
  2. Michael Hefele
    Set-pieces can be a great goal source says Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle wanted Manchester United flop from Bayern Munich
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Championship Monthly award nominations announced - but not a Huddersfield Town name in sight
  5. England Football Team
    4 Young Lions to look out for ahead of England Under-20s clash with German counterparts

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent