Huddersfield Town set for Under 23 Premier League Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion

Coach Frankie Bunn is set to lead his Huddersfield Town Under 21s into cup action later today.

Huddersfield Town kick off their Under 23 Premier League Cup campaign against West Bromwich Albion at Curzon Ashton today (2pm).

It’s the first of six group games for Frankie Bunn’s side, who reached the semi-finals of what was then an Under 21 competition last season.

Matches against Liverpool and Ipswich Town await for Town, who are using Curzon’s Tameside Stadium for their three home games.

PPG Canalside doesn’t meet the required criteria for the competition, and Town want to prevent wear and tear on the John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

Bunn’s defending Professional Development League champions have won four of their last five games in that competition.

West Brom, who have a category one academy as opposed to Town’s category two, play in the new Premier League Two Second Division with the top two in each of the eight cup groups progressing to the round of 16.

Admission is £4 adults and £2 Town season card holders and concessions and the Tameside Stadium is on Richmond Street, Ashton-under-Lyne (OL7 9HG).

Group Schedule

Friday, October 7 home vs West Brom at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Saturday, November 5 away vs Liverpool at Tranmere Rovers (1.00).

Monday, December 5 away vs Ipswich Town at Portman Road (7.00).

Tuesday, January 24 away vs West Brom at Kidderminster Harriers (7.00).

Sunday, February 12 home vs Liverpool at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Sunday, February 26 home vs Ipswich Town at Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Meanwhile Town have a Professional Development League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday (1.00) while Tony Carss’ Under 18s are seeking a fourth straight win as they face Sheffield Wednesday at PPG Canalside in Saturday's PDL action (11.00).