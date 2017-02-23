Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are bringing in special lights to aid the recovery of the turf at the John Smith's Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner was critical of the pitch after the victory over Reading on Tuesday, saying the patchy surface did not suit Town's brand of football.

And Town owner Dean Hoyle has moved quickly to improve the conditions at the stadium.

Special lights are being brought to the pitch to help the grass to grow after the John Smith's hosted three sports matches in six days - two Town games and the Giants' fixture against Salford.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players are applauded into the tunnel after Reading match Share this video Watch Next

Wagner said: "The chairman has organised a lot of lights to help the grass grow. These lights will be on 24/7.

"For our game we need a better pitch and now the rugby season has started it does not help.

"We have to accept it and we know that every second game we play is away from home.

"The pitch is not suitable for our game, that's for sure."