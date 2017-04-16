Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a Friday afternoon of high drama at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town grabbed a late win in the dying embers of the game against Preston North End.

Despite dominating the encounter, David Wagner's side could not see off their stubborn Lancashire rivals with the game looking to be heading for a draw.

But then, deep into stoppage time, referee Lee Probert awarded Town a penalty as Jordan Hugill brought Elias Kachunga down in the box in an off-the-ball incident.

And despite Aaron Mooy seeing his spot-kick saved by PNE stopper Chris Maxwell, forward Collin Quaner was on hand to fire in the rebound.

Cue delirium among the home faithful as the victory was a massive step towards securing an SkyBet Championship Play-Off place.

SPH in Almondbury hailed a 'true team performance' which 'puts Town very much in the driving seat for the Play-Offs' while Newsome's Dale commended Wagner's tactical substitutions while declaring 'the dream is still alive!'

“Well that wasn't pretty, but a wins a win and my oh my, you have the easy way, the hard way and the Town way - it's like a rollercoaster at times!” said Birkby's Big Dan .

James in Sheffield agreed: “Watching Town should carry a health warning with all the twists and turns. The relief when the final goal went in was immense. It felt like we had scored the winning goal in the Play-Off final!”

Meanwhile Dean Wooler in Kirkheaton added, “These late dramatics will be the death of me at 60 years old!”

Bryan from Slaithwaite still cannot believe the season Huddersfield Town are having before describing the result as a 'crucial three points' while Meltham's Milo summed it up in three words – aggressive, exciting and energetic.

Justice was served with the award for the late penalty, according to Graham in Wooldale with Kirkbymoorside's Geoff agreeing before adding 'it seemed open house on Preston's ability to kick/foul Nahki Wells'.

Lloyd in Bedale also agreed the penalty decision was the correct one to make while Salendine Nook's Frank applauded Preston's 'clever game plan which nearly worked...but had a stroke of luck for a change when the referee and linesman spotted the penalty offence.'

However, the inability to turn possession and chances into goals and comfortable victories was once again a key talking point among supporters.

New Mill's Martin said: “All the possession but not quite enough cutting edge - if we had a better final ball and a 25 goal a season man we would be demolishing teams instead of keeping all our nerves jangling.”

Fixby's Geoff agreed that although all that matters is the result, 'the truth is that this pattern of play is really becoming our true identity.'

There was also individual praise for goalscoring hero Collin Quaner, Paul in Brighouse and Dalton's Chris Green hoping the strike will open the floodgates for him with Shelley's Chief pleased Quaner got the winner after previously being critical of him.

There is also still concern over the absence of on-loan Chelsea FC duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown with Bill in Birkby saying, “We're missing their flair so we're having to work very hard to win games we're dominating.”

A sentiment echoed by Kirkburton's Roger 'to inject a bit of magic and creativity to add to our work ethic' while Simon in Ossett claims that without the pair, Town have 'no chance in the play-offs'.

And finally, Terry in Lincoln summed up the atmosphere from the supporters perfectly: “Having supported Town for 60 years I can hardly remember a better atmosphere than at the end of this match. Truly unbelievable. A very happy drive back to Lincoln.”