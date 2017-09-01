Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town should be very pleased with their transfer window – and here are a few reasons why.

Looking at deadline day itself, while there were some fascinating moves as ever, of the teams doing business very late, few moves looked shrewd and most looked panicked.

For Town fans there is not a lot of point focusing on Tottenham signing Fernando Llorente, Liverpool getting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Chelsea grabbing £35m Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City,

Plus, of course, there’s not much point mentioning Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal – but I will come to that later.

Perhaps it’s best to focus on those clubs nearer the bottom end of the standings right now.

Town’s next opponents, West Ham United, once again looked like a shambles off the field, just as much as they have done on it.

Striker Diafra Sakho supposedly set up his own deal to Rennes and then withdrew, deciding his personal issues with the club were all sorted!

Just ridiculous.

Crystal Palace weren’t much better.

Their new manager Frank de Boer has tried to get the team playing out from the back, instead of the more direct route Sam Allardyce used to keep them up, but what do they do on deadline day?

They sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool for £26m, who is basically a lump of a centre half and hardly known for playing out from the back.

It was intriguing for Burnley to take Nahki Wells from Town, and fair play to Nahki for getting the move.

But, in truth, I would describe him more of a ‘Championship Andre Gray’.

Yes he has pace and an eye for goal, but it’s a huge jump in quality and physique to make the step to the next level.

But Nahki will be a good pro for them.

Brighton did no business that’s made me think they will stay up, although taking goalkeeper Tim Krul on loan from Newcastle for the season could be very shrewd.

Their Aussie keeper Mathew Ryan hasn’t settled in yet, so I can see why Krul is a good potential option, but it’s goals that are Brighton’s problem and they haven’t fixed that.

I was delighted to see Swansea lose Llorente because, with him and Gylfi Sigurdsson gone, that puts incredible pressure on Tammy Abraham to score the goals that will keep Swansea in the Premier League.

Now I will return to Sanchez at Arsenal.

With a year left on his contract for a player who obviously doesn’t want to be at the club – but judging by their performance at Anfield there are at least a dozen of those! – I agree with Paul Merson and Ian Wright. Get rid of him, take the £60m and move on.

Arsenal are a bigger club than Alexis Sanchez and it’s ridiculous they should have allowed him to hold them to ransom.

And as I said at the outset, all in all it’s been a fine window for Town.

A dozen players coming in – 13 if you include Elias Kachunga – and they are already embedded and settled into the expectations and requirements of the David Wagner system.

Roll on the next match against West Ham United – and hopefully another three points for Town!