The Three Lions put in some pretty turgid performances in the three tournaments that Roy Hodgson oversaw.

England won just three of their 11 tournament games under the new Crystal Palace boss, two of which came in Euro 2012 just a few weeks after he took the job.

However, Hodgson’s record in English football is much more encouraging....

So what can Eagles fans, and indeed Huddersfield Town, expect to be different when the two sides line-up for their Carabao Cup Third Round clash on Tuesday, September 19th?

Well, for starters he turned round the fortunes of two of his English clubs.

Fulham FC were in 18th place in the Premier League after 19 games when Hodgson took charge in 2007/08.

By the end of the season they finished in 17th, staying up on goal difference.

He famously led the side to an unlikely UEFA Cup final in 2010 which they only lost in extra time to Atletico Madrid.

Similarly, West Bromwich Albion were in 17th after 26 games when Hodgson took charge in 2010/11, just one point above the drop zone. The Baggies finished in 11th that season, eight points clear of relegation.

Hodgson is less well remembered by Blackburn Rovers fans though.

He took charge of Rovers before the 1997/98 campaign, just two years after they had won the Premier League but by the end of November the following season Blackburn were relegation candidates and Hodgson was sacked.

It was no use though and Rovers were relegated at the end of the campaign.



Hodgson also has a wealth of experience outside of England, taking on his first managerial role back in 1976 with Swedish club Halmstads BK.

Since then, he has managed 15 different clubs as well as four countries and has taken charge of over 1,000 matches.

Some of his former clubs will only be known to football hipsters (any Neuchâtel Xamax fans out there?), while others - namely Liverpool, Inter Milan - are amongst the biggest names in world football.

Hodgson won his first two league titles while at Halmstads in 1976 and 1979. His Malmö FF side finished top of the Swedish league for five successive seasons between 1985 and 1989.

It’s just a shame that they only won the playoffs that decided the champions at the time in two of those seasons.

He also won two Swedish cups while at Malmö and a Danish league with FC Copenhagen in 2001. Inter Milan were UEFA Cup runners-up under Hodgson in 1997, and he also guided Switzerland to the Last 16 of the 1994 World Cup.