Huddersfield Town have sent their condolences to those affected by the Chapecoense plane crash which has claimed the lives of 75 people.

The chartered aircraft, which was carrying the Brazilian First Division side from Santa Cruz in Bolivia to the finals of a regional tournament in Colombia, crashed at 10pm on Monday (local time).

The British Aerospace 146 short-haul plane, operated by a charter airline named LaMia, had declared an emergence due to an electrical failure.

Chapecoense, from southern Brazil, were scheduled to play on Wednesday in the first of a two-game Copa Sudamericana Final against Atletico Nacional of Medellin.

The side had started its journey in Sao Paulo and it is so far unclear whether the squad switched planes in Bolivia or just made a stopover with the same plane before being scheduled to arrive at Medellin's Jose Maria Cordova airport.

A search and rescue party has so far confirmed six people have survived the crash with three passengers pulled out alive from the wreckage overnight.

Images broadcast on local television showed three male passengers arriving to a local hospital in ambulances on stretchers and covered in blankets connected to an IV - all were apparently alive and one reportedly the Chapecoense defender named Alan Ruschel.

The plane was carrying 72 passengers and nine crew members, aviation authorities said in a statement.

The team, from the small city of Chapeco, was in the middle of a fairy tale season - joining Brazil's top division in 2014 for the first time since the 1970s.

The side made it to the Copa Sudamericana Finals only last week (the equivalent of the Uefa Europa League) after defeating two of Argentina's fiercest squads, San Lorenzo and Independiente, as well as Colombia's Junior.

Brazil as well as South America's football federation extended its condolences to the entire Chapecoense community with all football activities suspended until further notice.