Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince said Huddersfield Town beat Man United by showing “no fear.”

The winger, son of former Old Trafford star Paul, played a key role as Town beat United 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ince said the Town players had to stand up to the best in the Premier League and added: "You can't be intimidated because that shows them that you are weak, and that you are not going to test them.

“Obviously we know it's Manchester United, and it is unbelievable that we are playing against this sort of team, but there is nothing to fear.

“The manager knows that we can't go toe to toe with them, they have world class players, but we can win the game in other areas. Those areas are working hard, harder than them, bringing them down to our level and making it nasty for them, that is what we did and it worked."

Ince had a sweet feeling on Saturday night after helping beat the club where his dad made his name in football.

Ince senior played over 200 times for United and Ince junior was a part of Town's historic win over United, the first since 1952, and will again be up against one of his dad's old clubs next weekend in Liverpool.

He said: “It was dad’s 50th birthday on Saturday so he'll be pleased, obviously he would have liked me to get on the score sheet but you can't have it all.

"Next week will be a different test, a different challenge, the result against Man United gives us confidence going into that game against Liverpool."

On the victory over United Ince insisted it was a great day for everyone at the club, and was a much needed three points after a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We had a good feeling about the game, even though we were coming up against the talent and the strength of a team like Manchester United,” he said.

"From back to front we worked as a unit, as one team, of course at times we had to sit deep and ride our luck but we managed to take those chances when they came.

"We knew we were going to come under massive amounts of pressure at times, and it was important that we worked hard through those moments. I thought we did that well, we defended superbly and then broke on them through the transition of the ball.

"When you look at them, they don't play at the same speed as a Tottenham or Manchester City, their build up is quite slow and methodical. We felt that if we could win the ball back and exploit the space in behind their back line we'd have chances which we did.

"It was probably a shock to the system for them because they were expecting to come here and win. However we have got the three points and it was a big day for the town.

"It was important to get back on track after Swansea, and Liverpool next week doesn't get any easier. However that performance against United shows what we are about and we knew that if we got a point we'd be delighted, but to go and get three is something else.

“The early goal helped us, it settled the nerves and then the second before half-time made it better. Then you need to go and protect that lead, which we did very well."

Finally Ince praised the fans for their backing in the stands and says that it is a one club mentality that everyone at Town has, which is helping them on the pitch.

He said: "It's been great all season, when you come up against the big boys there is that extra buzz about the place, but I think it's a journey everyone at the club is on, the fans, players and staff.

“The fans are up for the fight of staying in this league and we take that fight and try to produce what we can from it on the pitch.”