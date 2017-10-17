Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adam Lallana will not be fit to face Huddersfield Town next week.

He remains on track for a return to the Liverpool side next month, but has no chance of facing Town at Anfield on October 28.

The attacking midfielder is yet to play for the Reds this season after suffering a thigh injury in a pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid.

Lallana spent time in Qatar last week as part of his recovery programme but returned to Melwood on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com: “It’s absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back.

“It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is.”

Klopp saw his attacking options limited further last week by the loss of Sadio Mane to a hamstring injury.