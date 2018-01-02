Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international has signed for the Terriers until June and will wear number five during his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Kongolo joined the French champions from Feyenoord in the summer, having won the Eredivisie with the Rotterdam side the previous season.

The centre back - who can also play on the left side of defence - also represented his nation at the World Cup finals in Brazil in 2014, with the Netherlands claiming a 2-0 victory over Chile.

On his newest signing, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner said: “Terence is a top player who we’ve followed from his time at Feyenoord. His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we’re delighted we can bring him in on loan now.

“He is a high-quality young centre back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season. With Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stanković returning from long-term injuries, it was important to have this.

“Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play. He’s athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball. I’m excited to work with him during the course of the season.”