Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TOWN have been handed an unexpected boost by the news that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini may not be fit to take on David Wanger’s side in two weeks’ time.

The 29-year-old, who scored twice against Crystal Palace in his last outing for the Red Devils, faces a fortnight on the sidelines as a result of a knee injury.

Fellaini was forced off during the first half of Belgium’s 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

The injury means he will definitely miss United’s Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

And he is likely to also have to sit out United’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, October 21.

The news will come as a significant blow to Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho, with Fellaini becoming a key figure in recent weeks.

Fellaini had been deputising for Paul Pogba after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Mourinho will be relieved at the results of the scan after Belgium coach Roberto Martinez admitted following the game he feared the injury was serious.

With Pogba not expected back until November, Ander Herrera, who has played a bit-part role so far this season, could be recalled to take on Liverpool and Town.