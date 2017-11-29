Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have got more value for money from their signings than any other club in the Premier League.

The Terriers spent an estimated £62m to assemble their squad - according to the CIES Football Observatory.

And with 15 points on the board already this season, that works out at just £4.1m per point so far this campaign - that’s the best value of any club in the league.

Burnley have the next best record (£4.6m per point) followed by Brighton (£4.8m) and Watford (£7.4m).

Everton have the worst value squad in the league.

The Toffees spent £348m on their squad and have just 12 points on the board - that works out at £29m per point.

Crystal Palace have spent £27.9m per point and Manchester United £27m per point.

Club: £s per point

Everton: £29,000,000

Crystal Palace: £27,875,000

Man United: £27,034,483

Chelsea: £24,769,231

Man City: £23,054,054

West Ham: £20,000,000

Liverpool: £19,000,000

Leicester: £15,214,286

Tottenham: £15,041,667

Arsenal: £14,857,143

Southampton: £13,937,500

Swansea: £13,777,778

Newcastle: £11,571,429

West Brom: £11,454,545

Bournemouth: £8,000,000

Stoke: £7,875,000

Watford: £7,428,571

Brighton: £4,812,500

Burnley: £4,590,909

Huddersfield: £4,133,333