Huddersfield Town have got more value for money from their signings than any other club in the Premier League.

The Terriers spent an estimated £62m to assemble their squad - according to the CIES Football Observatory.

And with 15 points on the board already this season, that works out at just £4.1m per point so far this campaign - that’s the best value of any club in the league.

Burnley have the next best record (£4.6m per point) followed by Brighton (£4.8m) and Watford (£7.4m).

Everton have the worst value squad in the league.

The Toffees spent £348m on their squad and have just 12 points on the board - that works out at £29m per point.

Crystal Palace have spent £27.9m per point and Manchester United £27m per point.

Everton: £29,000,000

Crystal Palace: £27,875,000

Man United: £27,034,483

Chelsea: £24,769,231

Man City: £23,054,054

West Ham: £20,000,000

Liverpool: £19,000,000

Leicester: £15,214,286

Tottenham: £15,041,667

Arsenal: £14,857,143

Southampton: £13,937,500

Swansea: £13,777,778

Newcastle: £11,571,429

West Brom: £11,454,545

Bournemouth: £8,000,000

Stoke: £7,875,000

Watford: £7,428,571

Brighton: £4,812,500

Burnley: £4,590,909

Huddersfield: £4,133,333