Huddersfield Town have got more value for money from their signings than any other club in the Premier League.
The Terriers spent an estimated £62m to assemble their squad - according to the CIES Football Observatory.
And with 15 points on the board already this season, that works out at just £4.1m per point so far this campaign - that’s the best value of any club in the league.
Burnley have the next best record (£4.6m per point) followed by Brighton (£4.8m) and Watford (£7.4m).
Everton have the worst value squad in the league.
The Toffees spent £348m on their squad and have just 12 points on the board - that works out at £29m per point.
Crystal Palace have spent £27.9m per point and Manchester United £27m per point.
Club: £s per point
Everton: £29,000,000
Crystal Palace: £27,875,000
Man United: £27,034,483
Chelsea: £24,769,231
Man City: £23,054,054
West Ham: £20,000,000
Liverpool: £19,000,000
Leicester: £15,214,286
Tottenham: £15,041,667
Arsenal: £14,857,143
Southampton: £13,937,500
Swansea: £13,777,778
Newcastle: £11,571,429
West Brom: £11,454,545
Bournemouth: £8,000,000
Stoke: £7,875,000
Watford: £7,428,571
Brighton: £4,812,500
Burnley: £4,590,909
Huddersfield: £4,133,333