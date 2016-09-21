Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town slight underdogs ahead of tough Championship away trip to Reading

  • Updated
  • By

There are good odds for a Town win and goals galore in the Madejski Stadium clash this weekend according to betting comparison site SmartBet

All bookmakers are predicting a tight tussle between Reading FC and Huddersfield Town this weekend.
All bookmakers are predicting a tight tussle between Reading FC and Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Following a fourth successive home win against a stubborn QPR last weekend which prompted Betway to shave Huddersfield Town’s price to be promoted to 15/4, the Terriers and in-form Reading go head-to-head on Saturday

It has the potential to be another fast, furious and goal-laden contest as the match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out the pair have met seven times in the last two seasons (three FA Cup ties and four league matches) yielding a total of 26 goals.

Not surprisingly then, bet365’s 11/10 odds for Saturday’s encounter to produce more than 2.5 goals and William Hill’s 4/5 price, posted in favour of both teams scoring, have been well supported.

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Unbeaten at home, the Royals start as Unibet’s 6/4 favourites, whereas Huddersfield, who have suffered just a single away defeat, open at a tempting 21/10 with 188bet ; the draw is available at 5/2 with Internet firm Matchbook.com.

Reading have accumulated 11 points from their last five league matches, scoring first in four of them (the other ended goalless) and they’re 10/11 (Winner.com) to open the scoring on Saturday, a market in which Huddersfield, who have also scored first in four of their last five, are priced at 6/5 by Ladbrokes.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Reading FC 5 Huddersfield Town 2, FA Cup replay, 19.01.15

VIEW GALLERY

With both teams enjoying a run of fine form, it’s no surprise to report that Paddy Power’s 10/3, marked against it finishing as a score draw, has found favour amongst punters; 188bet’s 14/1 for it to finish 2-2 has also caught the eye of bolder folks.

Elsewhere, Coral’s 8/1 posted in favour of a 1-0 away win has attracted plenty of support, as has Marathonbet’s 11/1 chalked against Town winning 2-0.

Odds supplied by SmartBets, the customisable odds comparison site.

Offer Of The Week

Receive a massive £200 welcome bonus when you sign up with Winner Sports!

Learn more about Winner Sports and how to collect your welcome bonus at the BettingExpert webpage.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest from Town and the EFL Mixed Madejski Memories for Town Duo Town-Reading Latest Betting Actor Chris Fountain on Town
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg

Huddersfield Town pair Harry Bunn and Jonathan Hogg have had indifferent experiences at Reading.

The Huddersfield Town pair have mixed feelings ahead of the two club's sixth meeting at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Reading FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: The FIFA 17 player ratings for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    English football’s dirtiest derbies: Where Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United rank
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg
  4. Kasey Palmer
    Why Kasey Palmer provides a welcome problem for Huddersfield Town
  5. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
    Huddersfield Giants unveil the next generation of players for the Claret and Gold

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent