Huddersfield Town slight underdogs ahead of tough Championship away trip to Reading

All bookmakers are predicting a tight tussle between Reading FC and Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Following a fourth successive home win against a stubborn QPR last weekend which prompted Betway to shave Huddersfield Town’s price to be promoted to 15/4, the Terriers and in-form Reading go head-to-head on Saturday

It has the potential to be another fast, furious and goal-laden contest as the match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out the pair have met seven times in the last two seasons (three FA Cup ties and four league matches) yielding a total of 26 goals.

Not surprisingly then, bet365’s 11/10 odds for Saturday’s encounter to produce more than 2.5 goals and William Hill’s 4/5 price, posted in favour of both teams scoring, have been well supported.

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium

Unbeaten at home, the Royals start as Unibet’s 6/4 favourites, whereas Huddersfield, who have suffered just a single away defeat, open at a tempting 21/10 with 188bet ; the draw is available at 5/2 with Internet firm Matchbook.com.

Reading have accumulated 11 points from their last five league matches, scoring first in four of them (the other ended goalless) and they’re 10/11 (Winner.com) to open the scoring on Saturday, a market in which Huddersfield, who have also scored first in four of their last five, are priced at 6/5 by Ladbrokes.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Reading FC 5 Huddersfield Town 2, FA Cup replay, 19.01.15

With both teams enjoying a run of fine form, it’s no surprise to report that Paddy Power’s 10/3, marked against it finishing as a score draw, has found favour amongst punters; 188bet’s 14/1 for it to finish 2-2 has also caught the eye of bolder folks.

Elsewhere, Coral’s 8/1 posted in favour of a 1-0 away win has attracted plenty of support, as has Marathonbet’s 11/1 chalked against Town winning 2-0.

