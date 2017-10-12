Huddersfield have only been behind for 99 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.
West Ham’s 72nd minute goal on September 11 and Tottenham’s 9th minute goal on September 30 are the only two strikes that have put Town behind this campaign.
That means the Terriers have only been in a losing position for just 99 minutes in league matches.
That’s the sixth best record in the division behind only Manchester United (two minutes), Manchester City (55 minutes), Burnley (60 minutes), Tottenham (also 60) and Chelsea (89 minutes).
Time spent behind
Club: minutes
Crystal Palace: 434
Everton: 308
West Ham: 229
Stoke: 215
Bournemouth: 197
Brighton: 183
Leicester: 173
Southampton: 172
Watford: 168
Arsenal: 159
West Brom: 115
Newcastle: 115
Liverpool: 113
Swansea: 102
Huddersfield: 99
Chelsea: 89
Tottenham: 60
Burnley: 60
Man City: 55
Man United: 2
Things haven’t been quite so fantastic at the other end of the pitch though.
Huddersfield have only lead games for a total of 111 minutes - the seventh worst record in the division.
Below them lie Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, Swansea, Stoke and Everton.
Time spent in the lead
Club: Minutes
Man United: 388
Tottenham: 269
Chelsea: 260
Arsenal: 236
Burnley: 225
Man City: 218
Liverpool: 205
West Brom: 166
Watford: 156
Southampton: 146
Leicester: 132
Newcastle: 128
Brighton: 113
Huddersfield: 111
Everton: 100
Stoke: 95
Swansea: 46
Bournemouth: 36
West Ham: 18
Crystal Palace: 0