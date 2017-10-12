Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield have only been behind for 99 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

West Ham’s 72nd minute goal on September 11 and Tottenham’s 9th minute goal on September 30 are the only two strikes that have put Town behind this campaign.

That means the Terriers have only been in a losing position for just 99 minutes in league matches.

That’s the sixth best record in the division behind only Manchester United (two minutes), Manchester City (55 minutes), Burnley (60 minutes), Tottenham (also 60) and Chelsea (89 minutes).

Time spent behind

Club: minutes

Crystal Palace: 434

Everton: 308

West Ham: 229

Stoke: 215

Bournemouth: 197

Brighton: 183

Leicester: 173

Southampton: 172

Watford: 168

Arsenal: 159

West Brom: 115

Newcastle: 115

Liverpool: 113

Swansea: 102

Huddersfield: 99

Chelsea: 89

Tottenham: 60

Burnley: 60

Man City: 55

Man United: 2

Things haven’t been quite so fantastic at the other end of the pitch though.

Huddersfield have only lead games for a total of 111 minutes - the seventh worst record in the division.

Below them lie Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, Swansea, Stoke and Everton.

Time spent in the lead

Club: Minutes

Man United: 388

Tottenham: 269

Chelsea: 260

Arsenal: 236

Burnley: 225

Man City: 218

Liverpool: 205

West Brom: 166

Watford: 156

Southampton: 146

Leicester: 132

Newcastle: 128

Brighton: 113

Huddersfield: 111

Everton: 100

Stoke: 95

Swansea: 46

Bournemouth: 36

West Ham: 18

Crystal Palace: 0