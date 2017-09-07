Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince believes the current Huddersfield Town squad is the fittest he has ever been a part of.

The Terriers' gegenpressing system - installed by head coach David Wagner - stresses the importance of pressing across the pitch for 90 minutes - a very physically demanding task.

And the 25-year-old winger knows the Terriers have to be in peak condition for the system to work.

When asked whether David Wagner's squad was the fittest he had ever been a part of, Ince said: "Yeah, definitely.

"For a forward player i don't think I've ever had to do so much running and pressing about the pitch!

"But it's not a case of the manager doing running for the sake of running to be fit - the manager does it because of the way he wants to play.

"He wants his forward players to use the energy from the stadium that we get from the home fans to really put pressure on teams, to get in peoples' faces and not give people time because we know at this level if you give players time then they can hurt you.

"There's always a reason behind it and there's always a method behind it.

"I'm enjoying it, everyone else is enjoying it and you can see that from the performances."