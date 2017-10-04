The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's squad value has increased by £17.4m since the start of the Premier League season.

That's according to football data specialist CIES Football Observatory, who have re-evaluated the Terriers' squad this week after their flying start to the Premier League campaign.

The Swiss body take into account personal performances, the club represented, age, contract status and competitions played in of individual players to determine how much each player is worth in the current market.

And Town's strong start to their maiden Premier League season has meant an increase in price on most of their players.

The first set of figures released by CIES in July valued Town's squad as a whole at £97.4m, but that figure has now risen to £114.8m.

The biggest increases in price came for winger Tom Ince (+41.4%), striker Steve Mounie (+29.4%) and central defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen (28.3%).

Only seven Town men went down in price according to the analysts, with four of those players being sidelined with injury over the three-month period between the two sets of figures being released.

Here are the changes in price for all Huddersfield Town men (in Euros), according to CIES Football Observatory.

Goalkeepers

Jonas Lossl - €4.4m

Down from €4.6m

Joel Coleman - €3.8m

Down from €4.0m

Rob Green - €0.6m

Down from €0.7m

Defenders

Tommy Smith - €3.9m

Up from €3.6m

Scott Malone - €3.9m

Up from €2.4m

Martin Cranie - €0.7m

No change

Chris Lowe - €1.8m

Up from €1.7m

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen - €7.7m

Up from €5.5m

Christopher Schindler - €2.3m

Up from €1.8m

Jon Gorenc Stankovic - €3.6m

Up from €3.5m

Florent Hadergjonaj - €6.4m

Up from €5.2m

Michael Hefele - €2.4m

Down from €2.7m

Midfielders

Dean Whitehead - €0.4m

No change

Jonathan Hogg - €2.2m

Down from €2.5m

Philip Billing - €4.5m

Up from €3.8m

Aaron Mooy - €8.3m

Up from €7.0m

Abdelhamid Sabiri - €7.2m

Up from €6.2m

Rajiv Van La Parra- €3.2m

No change

Joe Lolley - €2.5m

Down from €2.6m

Danny Williams - €3.1m

Down from €4.4m

Tom Ince - €12.3m

Up from €7.2m

Kasey Palmer - €4.8m

No change

Forwards

Elias Kachunga - €6.8m

Up from €5.5m

Laurent Depoitre - €7.9m

Up from €7.3m

Collin Quaner - €2.7m

Down from €3.0m

Steve Mounie - €22.0m

Up from €15.6m