It would be unfair to say Blackburn Rovers threw the Championship title race wide open by winning 1-0 at Newcastle United last Saturday (the Magpies are still 1/3 at Paddy Power to end up top).

But their performance was full of the sort of spirit and determination which usually ensures struggling sides avoid relegation.

Huddersfield Town will be mindful of this when they visit Ewood Park, particularly as on current form, Rovers would be 10th in the Championship and Town 21st.

As if to emphasise the point, Blackburn kick-off as Coral’s 13/8 favourites to secure maximum points.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Blackburn Rovers 0 Huddersfield Town 2, 16.04.16

Town start as Marathonbet’s lengthy-looking 9/4 underdogs, while online bookie Matchbook.com post an eye-catching 5/2 about the stalemate.

The draw has found favour amongst punters for, as the match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out, five of the pair’s last eight meetings have ended all-square.

Backers anticipating another close-run affair may fancy the look of bet365’s 3/1 odds for Town to register a one-goal margin of victory, or perhaps 10bet’s attractive 4/1 marked in favour of them securing three points following a drawn opening half.

How Huddersfield Town could do with a win at buoyant Blackburn Rovers

Elsewhere, Town are 6/4 (888sport) to be in front at the break, while Bwin quote them at 4/6 to open the scoring.

Nahki Wells, on target when Huddersfield beat Rovers 2-0 in last term’s corresponding fixture, is 12/5 at Unibet to score at any time.

Few backers expect a goalfest, however, a widely-held view which adds to the appeal of Coral’s 17/2 posted against a 1-0 away win.

