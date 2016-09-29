Where do Huddersfield Town stand in attacking efficiency table?

Turning possession into shots hasn’t been Huddersfield’s strong point this season.

The Terriers have had just 81 shots on goal in league matches, fewer than all but four other sides in the division.

However, they’re fourth when it comes to average possession, 54 per cent, or just under 49 minutes on the ball per game on average.

David Wagner’s side have therefore averaged one shot on goal for every six minutes of possession.

That’s less regularly than all but two other sides in the Championship this season.

Reading have been the most ponderous sides, averaging one shot for every 6.5 minutes of possession. Like Huddersfield, Rotherham have also averaged one shot for every six minutes of possession.

Barnsley have been the Championship’s most efficient attackers though.

The Tykes have had one shot on goal for every 3.7 minutes of possession that they’ve had so far this season. Bristol City and Birmingham have the joint next best records with one shot for every 3.8 minutes of possession.