Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy ready for hostile reception during international duty

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy in action during last weekend's win at Ipswich Town.

Aaron Mooy will feel the heat in Saudi Arabia later today as the influential Huddersfield Town midfielder is expected to line up for Australia during a crunch World Cup qualifier in Jeddah.

Kicking off at 6.45pm British time, it's a big clash in the third round of the third phase of Asian Federation qualification with Mooy expected to face a hostile 65,000 crowd and temperatures reaching upto 30 degrees.

The top two in each of the two six-strong groups (nations face each other home and away through to September) are guaranteed to make the 2018 Finals.

The two third-placed sides will then play each other over two legs to determine who takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on the new Zinedine Zidane - Aaron Mooy

Australia, who face Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday (10am British time), and the Saudis, both have two wins from two so far.

On-loan Manchester City man Mooy figured in the victories over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates before returning to score a derby winner at Leeds United for Championship leaders Town.

The Saudis, coached by Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, have beaten Thailand and Iraq with their leading players including playmaker Nawaf Al Abed and captain and defensive rock Osama Hawsawi.

However, Australia defender Ryan McGowan says playing in front of a fanatical home crowd shouldn’t be a worry.

“If you look at where most of the boys play, we are playing in front of big crowds and intimidating crowds every single week,” he said.

“We enjoy that, we embrace it and it’s better for us to play in stadia that are packed and hostile than playing in front of no one.”