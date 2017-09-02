Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has enjoyed an exceptional start to his first Premier League campaign, helping the Terriers to third in the Premier League after three matches.

Town remain unbeaten in the top flight and are yet to concede a goal, making them only the second newly-promoted side to do so since the Premier League began - after Charlton Athletic in 1997/98.

Mooy himself has recorded an assist and scored the winner against Newcastle United and has been central to Town's play since he first joined on loan last summer.

After the Terriers' opening matches, the 26-year-old gave an interview with Premier League World - here's what he had to say.

Mooy on... playing Premier League football with Town

"It's massive - you could tell when we got promoted.

"The whole Town was buzzing and there was blue and white flags everywhere.

"It means so much to the fans and the people of Huddersfield and everyone's just really excited and enjoying it."

Mooy on... his performance against Newcastle

"I felt good - I felt like my fitness levels were decent.

"I had a shorter pre-season so I was a bit worried my fitness wasn't there but I felt good.

"It was a great result.

"We played really well and it's something we can build on."

Mooy on... football in Australia

"As soon as the City group took over the club just escalated in every way from the facilities, the professionalism around the club - everything was great and it's great for Australian football to have such a big organisation investing in it.

"There's definitely lots of talent in Australia, sometimes you just need to be given an opportunity."

Mooy on... making the switch to English football

"It was really tough at first.

"Just the amount of games you play - I wasn't used to it.

"In Australia there's a lot less games but I really enjoyed it.

"It was something I always wanted to do - to play 50 games in a season because all the top players in the world do that.

"Last year I was lucky enough to do that."

Mooy on... David Wagner

"He's a very passionate man and he gets everyone very motivated.

"He's a great coach tactically as well.

"I'm learning so much all the time from David and the coaching staff.

"He does this thing before we walk out for a game where he slaps us on the neck really hard - to wake us up a little bit I think!

"But he's very passionate and that's what you want."

Mooy on... how far Town can go

"I don't know!

"That's what everyone wants to know.

"The manager has a saying that we have no limits so we don't put limitations on ourselves.

"We just keep going and keep trying to do our best and we'll see where that takes us."