Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has recovered from an illness which kept him out of Australia's 2-0 defeat to Japan last week.

The 26-year-old was expected to start the match, but fell ill over Wednesday night.

According to the Hearld Sun, the Town man's teammates learned of his illness when his roommate, Danny Vukovic, was looking for a room in the team hotel as Mooy had to be quarantined.

The Australian newspaper claims Mooy lost 3kg of weight during the illness, which was described as "one of those 24-hour bugs".

He has since returned to the squad and stepped off the plane with his teammates at 8am on Saturday.

One of his fellow players, QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo, spoke earlier in the week about Mooy and how the Socceroos missed his presence when taking on top-of-the-table Japan in Saitama on Thursday.

He said: “Of course, of course, but that’s just the way it goes.

“They sat off a bit. I don’t know how much more we could have done.

“We probably just needed a bit of spark maybe, he could have given that to us.”

Mooy could now feature for Ange Postecoglu's side against Thailand on Tuesday.