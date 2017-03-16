Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Izzy Brown has been called up to England's Under 21 side for the first time.

The Chelsea loanee has previously been capped at U16, U17, U19 and U20 levels, but is yet to feature for Aidy Boothroyd's 21s.

Brown has impressed since joining Town on loan in January, bagging four goals in 18 appearances for the Terriers earning him a nomination for the Championship player of the month award for February.

The 20-year-old has become a mainstay in David Wagner's side and has recently expressed his desire to stay at Huddersfield Town if they are promoted to the Premier League next season.

England's U21s face friendlies against old rivals Germany on Friday 24 March 2017 at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden, before taking on Denmark on Monday 27 March at the Randers Stadium.

Brown will join up with fellow Chelsea loanee Tammy Abaham on international duty after facing his good friend in the Championship on Friday when Town take on Bristol City.

Full squad: Gunn, Pickford, Walton, Chilwell, Gomez, Hause, Holding, Holgate, Mawson, McQueen, Stephens, Baker, Chalobah, Hughes, Loftus-Cheek, Swift, Winks, Abraham, Brown, Gray, Grealish, March, Woodrow.