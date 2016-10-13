Login Register
Huddersfield Town forward Joe Lolley ruled out of action until January

Agony for the 24-year-old who has been forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a foot injury during the away game at Aston Villa

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner gives injury update on Joe Lolley
Huddersfield Town forward Joe Lolley is out until January having been forced to undergo surgery on a foot injury sustained at Aston Villa in August.

It’s a blow for both the former Kidderminster Harriers player and head coach David Wagner, who handed the 24-year-old a starting slot in each of the first three Championship games of the campaign.

The operation involved the insertion of a metal rod and Wagner explained: “Now we feel we are on the right way.

“Joe’s problem was more serious than we thought at the beginning, and the early rehabilitation was not as successful as we hoped.

“New scans showed he needed surgery and he had it as soon as was practical.”

