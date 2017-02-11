Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler says spending a little down time at home with his family was the perfect way to start preparations for Huddersfield Town’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

David Wagner gave his squad two days off following the home wins over promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United .

Now Town face an away double, with a visit to basement side Rotherham United on Tuesday following the Saturday showdown in West London.

“I like to play in tough games against tough opponents,” said the German centre-back who joined for a Town-record £1.8m from 1860 Munich during the close-season.

“That is certainly what the last two games were.

“It was as if I couldn’t feel my legs afterwards so I know I have worked hard, but getting the results makes it all worthwhile.

“Afterwards I went home, recovered and spent time with my family, which is perfect for me.

“I think that is a satisfying way to celebrate.

“We can go out at the end of the season, but for now we have to focus on every game and be professional.”

The 26-year-old, who is eyeing a 30th Town appearance at QPR, says Town’s high fitness levels shone through as Leeds were beaten 2-1 by his compatriot Michael Hefele’s late goal.

“Leeds had a high tempo in the first half, however we know we are a fit team and that we can open up those spaces in the second half and that is what happened,” he explained.

“We knew it was going to be a physical game when we watched the video clips beforehand, and it was even more exciting to win than it was against Brighton (beaten 3-1).

“I thought we played very well in the second half and we deserved the win. We had way more shots on goal than they did.”

Wagner’s side are seeking a fifth win on the spin and 11th in 12 in all competitions.

But they have never won a league game at Loftus Road in 12 previous attempts.