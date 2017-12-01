Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some members of the Huddersfield Town squad will be glued to their TV’s at 3pm on Friday as the 2018 World Cup draw takes place in Russia.

Australian Aaron Mooy, Danish duo Jonal Lossl and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, Belgium’s Laurent Depoitre and Swiss hopeful Florent Hadergjonaj will all be hoping their teams get a favourable draw for this summer’s tournament.

But how does the draw work?

Teams have been seeded based on the October 2017 FIFA world rankings, with the 32 teams split into four pots.

Hosts Russia join the seven highest-ranked teams in pot one, with the lowest-ranked teams being placed in pot four.

Each group will consist of a team from each pot, with a maximum of two European countries drawn in the same group.

Also, no teams from the same Confederation will be drawn against each other, with the exception of UEFA.

Following their play-off victory over Honduras, Mooy’s Australia have been seeded in pot four, so could potentially face England in the group stage.

The Socceroos’ 'easiest' possible draw would see them face Poland, Peru and Senegal, according to Fox Football Australia commentator Simon Hill.

A potential group of death for Mooy would see him come up against Neymar’s Brazil, Andres Iniesta’s Spain and Denmark – which would see him come up against a couple of familiar faces!

Russia 2018 will be Denmark’s fifth World Cup finals and they head into the tournament on the back of thrashing the Republic of Ireland in their play-off tie.

Despite not featuring against Ireland, both Jorgensen and Lossl are almost certain to make the squad and will be hoping to stake a claim for a starting place.

Denmark’s best-place finish was back in 1998 when they reached the quarter-final stage, where they were beaten 3-2 by Brazil.

They’re group of death would be similar to Australia’s but, based on rankings, would see the Socceroos replaced by Nigeria.

Town’s powerful Belgium striker Depoitre will face tough competition from the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke and Dries Mertens if he is to make Roberto Martinez’s final squad for Russia.

Despite his inclusion in Belgium’s most recent squad for friendlies against Mexico and Japan, it was his first international call-up since November 2015.

Belgium will go into the tournament as one of the favourites, and will be a side that Australia, Denmark and Switzerland will be wanting to avoid.

Another World Cup hopeful will be Swiss full back Hadergjonaj, who will need to cement a regular spot in the Town starting XI to strengthen regular international claims.

Hadergjonaj made his international debut as a second-half substitute back in January against Belarus, but wasn’t included his their recent squad for their play-off encounter against Northern Ireland.

Defending champions Germany are the 5/1 pre-tournament favourites for Russia, followed by Brazil 6/1, France 6/1, Spain 17/2, Argentina 9/1, Belgium 14/1 and England 20/1.

Switzerland are 70/1, Denmark are 100/1 and Australia 300/1.

Mooy is 12/1 to be Australia’s top goal-scorer but his side are 4/9 to be eliminated at the group stage.

Despite being a striker, Oddschecker aren’t giving a price for Depoitre to be Belgium’s top scorer.

So who is in which pot (with world rankins in brackets)?

Pot One - Russia (Hosts), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), France (7).

Pot Two - Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Columbia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Columbia (18).

Pot Three - Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34).

Pot Four - Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63).

The draw can be watched live on BBC 2 at 3pm on Friday and will be hosted by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, alongside Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya.

You can also watch the action on the BBC Sport website and app, and listen on BBC Radio One – coverage of the draw will last for 90 minutes.