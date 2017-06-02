Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just days after helping Huddersfield Town to Premier League promotion, a trio of the promotion-winning side are back on the trail of glory with their national sides.

Aaron Mooy, who's season-long loan deal from Manchester City elapsed on Wednesday (May 31), has jetted off to Australia for the country's latest 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Socceroos will face Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval, 11am kick-off (7.30pm KO local time), currently locked in a three-way battle for two automatic qualifying spots.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Australia sit third in AFC Qualification Group B, three points behind Saudia Arabia and Japan having picked up 13 points from 7 games; winning three and drawing four.

After all 10 group games have been completed, the top two sides will advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the third placed team heading to an inter-confederation Play-Off.

Meanwhile Wembley spot-kick hero Danny Ward has travelled to the Vale do Lobo resort in Portugal for a training camp ahead of Wales' 2018 World Cup qualifier against Serbia on June 11.

The Welsh are currently third in UEFA qualifying Group D after four consecutive draws have left the side four points behind leaders Serbia with five games remaining.

With just one side automatically qualifying for next summer's Finals, the game away in Belgrade is a must-win for Chris Coleman's side.

Izzy Brown is also hoping to prolong his season as the Chelsea FC youngster has been selected in a 28-man England Under-21 training camp ahead of Euro 2017.

The five-day meet will start the countdown for the tournament opener against Sweden on June 16 while the Young Lions also face hosts Poland and Slovakia in Group A.



And finally, Huddersfield Town Academy goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is currently taking part in the England Under-20 Toulon Tournament.

The 18-year-old earned his second cap on Thursday evening as the young side secured their place in the semi-finals with a dominant display against Cuba.

The 7-1 victory makes it two wins from two and keeps their sights on retaining the trophy for a third time in England’s history a reality.

Town's youngster has played the full 90 minutes in both games so far with the final group clash coming against Japan on Sunday.