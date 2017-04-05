Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler insists nothing is finalised yet in terms of the SkyBet Championship table and anything can still happen.

The German centre-back was a part of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burton Albion on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, despite that defeat, Schindler remains optimistic knowing there is still eight games to go in the league season and that the promotion picture could still change.

He said: “It is not about the play-offs yet, we have eight games to go, and as soon as we have enough points that secure us in the play-offs then we can talk about them.

“Everything is still possible. I don’t look at the table to be honest, my full concentration is just on Norwich which is the next game.

“It is not a topic for us, we have to win our games, and if we do that then we can watch the table and see what the other teams do.”

Regarding the defeat to Burton, Schindler believes that as soon as Dean Whitehead was sent off, Town should have held on for a draw.

“At the end with Dean Whitehead getting sent off we should have just taken the draw then, and kept a clean sheet,” Schindler added.

“We made it too easy for them, they came here wanting nothing and ended up getting everything.

“They just played on the counter attack. I thought we did ok dealing with their strikers particularly on a one-on-one scenario.

“It is just too easy how we conceded the goal, both centre-backs were up front because we wanted to win the game.

“We know that Phil Billing has a long throw, so this is why we used that threat late on, and that is why both me and Hef (Michael Hefele) were up front to get onto the end of his throw-ins.

“I am not sure if they wanted to win, they just wanted to play in a deep block position and make it hard for us to break them down.”

Schindler admitted that while the effort from Town could be plain to see, the application in the final third of the pitch was not good enough.

He said: “Playing out from the back it was fine, however when we got into the final third I thought our play was too complicated and we kept the ball too long.

“We made wrong decisions on the ball and from that I think that is why we didn’t create too many chances.”

Huddersfield Town’s next game comes on tonight against Norwich City meaning there is no time to get down about the result against Burton and that everyone must keep in a positive mind frame.

On the game on Wednesday Schindler said: “We have no choice but to move on, because the next game is on Wednesday and the one after is next Saturday. It is one game after the other so there is no time to be upset about this result.

“The next game against Norwich is going to be hard, they are a very good team, we know what they are about and how they play.”