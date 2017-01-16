Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t write off Huddersfield Town for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

That’s the view of Chris Hughton, whose Brighton and Hove Albion side are second in the table.

There’s a six-point gap between the Seagulls and Leeds United, who currently occupy the highest of the four play-off berths.

Reading, Town and Sheffield Wednesday come next in the table.

Brighton lost the leadership following a first defeat in 19 league games at Preston North End.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans left frustrated by Sheffield Wednesday defeat Share this video Watch Next

But they have a game in hand on Newcastle, who won 2-1 at Brentford but lost top scorer Dwight Gayle to injury.

Gayle grabbed his 20th goal of the season in West London before being forced off with a hamstring problem.

Boss Rafa Benitez is awaiting an update on the £10m close-season signing from Crystal Palace.

Brighton are back in action on Friday, when they host Sheffield Wednesday, 2-0 home winners over Town, who face Ipswich Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

“There are too many good teams to think it’s going to be just between two (for automatic promotion),” said Hughton.

“I never have thought that because of the quality of teams in this division.

“We watched two fabulous games (Reading vs QPR and Leeds vs Derby County) on Thursday and Friday.

“You have the strength of Norwich City and Aston Villa and the teams that are really performing well like Leeds, Reading and Huddersfield.”

Hughton, a Championship promotion winner with Newcastle in 2010, added: “There are too many good teams to think it’s going to be just between two.

“I think there will be lots of twists and turns for the rest of the season.

“We need to make sure we get back to what we do best and to get back to winning ways.”

Meanwhile Nottingham Forest are seeking a new manager after parting company with Philippe Montanier.

The Frenchman took charge in July and leaves with Forest 20th after their goalless draw at Birmingham City.

Former Hull City boss Mike Phelan, ex-Forest chief Billy Davies and Gary Rowett, sacked by Birmingham City last month, are among those linked.

Saturday’s Fixtures

Aston Villa vs Preston, Barnsley vs Leeds, Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City, Cardiff City vs Burton Albion, Derby vs Reading, Town vs Ipswich, Newcastle vs Rotherham United, Norwich City vs Wolves, Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, QPR vs Fulham, Wigan Athletic vs Brentford.