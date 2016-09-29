Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town still top - thanks to late Newcastle United goals

  • Updated
  • By

The Magpies netted twice in stoppage time to stun Norwich City

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner applauds the play.
David Wagner's side remain top of the table

Huddersfield Town head to Ipswich Town on Saturday knowing a win will keep them top of the Championship going into the second international break of the season.

Knocked off the summit by Norwich City last weekend, David Wagner’s side reclaimed the leadership courtesy of Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United .

Norwich could have returned to the top by winning at Newcastle United on Wednesday - and going into stoppage time at St James’ Park, it looked like they were going to.

But Rafa Benitez’s Magpies netted twice seal a dramatic 4-3 win which put them third.

Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick for the hosts, his third coming dramatically in the sixth minute of added time after Yoan Gouffran levelled a minutes earlier.

After Gayle’s opener, goals from Graham Dorrans, Huddersfield-born Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Alex Neil’s Norwich two goals clear.

But former Crystal Palace striker Gayle’s second on 71 minutes quickly made it 3-2 to set up a stunning fightback.

Norwich head to Wolves for Saturday’s tea-time clash while Newcastle are at Rotherham in the afternoon.

Home form, Hefele and a return for old Huddersfield Town favourite

Fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who drew 0-0 at Ipswich on Tuesday, are at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford, in fifth, host Wigan Athletic while across West London, there’s a lunchtime derby between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town news LIVE: Derby County interested in head coach David Wagner

All the latest Huddersfield Town news, views and gossip as Town stay top of the table

Previous Articles

How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town:Town's Nahki Wells holds his head in his hands after he misses a first-half chance.

History suggests David Wagner has his work cut out to bring back three points from Portman Road this weekend

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Cameron Jerome
Teams
Norwich City FC
Huddersfield Town FC
Newcastle United FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg in action against Queens Park Rangers.
  1. Jonathan Hogg
    Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg set for milestone moment at Ipswich Town
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town still top - thanks to late Newcastle United goals
  4. Michael Lawrence
    Huddersfield Giants hometown star Michael Lawrence not a fan of Middle 8s
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United battle Watford for Senegalese defender

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent