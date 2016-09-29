Huddersfield Town still top - thanks to late Newcastle United goals

Huddersfield Town head to Ipswich Town on Saturday knowing a win will keep them top of the Championship going into the second international break of the season.

Knocked off the summit by Norwich City last weekend, David Wagner’s side reclaimed the leadership courtesy of Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United .

Norwich could have returned to the top by winning at Newcastle United on Wednesday - and going into stoppage time at St James’ Park, it looked like they were going to.

But Rafa Benitez’s Magpies netted twice seal a dramatic 4-3 win which put them third.

Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick for the hosts, his third coming dramatically in the sixth minute of added time after Yoan Gouffran levelled a minutes earlier.

After Gayle’s opener, goals from Graham Dorrans, Huddersfield-born Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Alex Neil’s Norwich two goals clear.

But former Crystal Palace striker Gayle’s second on 71 minutes quickly made it 3-2 to set up a stunning fightback.

Norwich head to Wolves for Saturday’s tea-time clash while Newcastle are at Rotherham in the afternoon.

Home form, Hefele and a return for old Huddersfield Town favourite

Fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who drew 0-0 at Ipswich on Tuesday, are at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford, in fifth, host Wigan Athletic while across West London, there’s a lunchtime derby between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.