Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner is dreaming of playing Premier League football - and sees promotion with Huddersfield Town as the easiest way to get there.

The 25-year-old German is on fine form, netting two goals in his last two outings having joined from FC Union Berlin in January.

And Quaner is hitting his stride at the perfect time - with just three matches separating Town with a spot in the Championship play-offs and a shot at promotion to the top flight.

He said: "I think for every footballer he likes to dream big - also with me.

"I like to set my goals high and of course the dream and my goal is to play in the Premier League one day.

"I think for all of us the easiest way is to get promoted now with Huddersfield so that's what we are working towards as a team."

The striker has adapted quickly to the Championship and is beginning to find his goal scoring form in the division, having netted against Preston and Derby over the Easter weekend.

And Quaner attributes his adaptability to his style of play - along with the help of his teammates.

"Of course in the beginning in the first games I had to get used to it a little bit, but because I always used to play physical in Germany and I like to run and I like to use my body I think it's something that suits me.

"I think that has made it a little bit easier for me to settle in."

He added: "I have settled in very well, very quick.

"The team made it easy for me - every single player made it easy for me so I'm quite happy."

"Kachunga and Hef are the players I have the most contact with because I know Kachunga already from Germany and he also helped me a lot when I came here.

"He made it very easy for me so I'm very thankful for that."