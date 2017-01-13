Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These days it’s Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells flying the flag for Bermuda in England.

But 45 years ago, Clyde Best was the first footballing hero of the North Atlantic island with a population of around 65,000.

The frontman who was one of the earliest high-profile black players in this country made 221 appearances for West Ham United between 1969 and 1976, including four against Town.

And three of his 58 goals came against the Leeds Road side.

His strike in the FA Cup fifth-round tie of February 1972 in Huddersfield couldn’t prevent the Hammers sliding to a 4-2 defeat.

It was a memorable win for Town, but just a week later, Ian Greaves’ team were suffering at the hands of Best.

He notched twice in a 3-0 West Ham win at Upton Park which edged Town further towards the top-flight relegation trapdoor.

Best was a big favourite with his West Ham teammates and the East London club’s supporters.

But he also came in for plenty of racist abuse at grounds up and down the country.

Now 65, he has recounted his experiences in an autobiography The Acid Test.

The title refers to an incident during the 1970/71 season, when he received a letter saying acid would be thrown in his face as he ran onto the pitch.

“When you’re a young player and you’re giving the best you can, to then be given a letter like that, it’s mind-boggling,” he said in a recent interview.

“When I gave it to my boss (Ron Greenwood), I knew he was shocked.

“He had probably never experienced anything like that before.

“The good thing about the guys I played with, like Bobby (Moore) and Geoff (Hurst), I think Ron would have told them and they came to my defence.

“They made sure that when we ran out, I was in a circle.

“And the police, they were fantastic. They made sure that, if it’s going to come, it’s going to have to go over the top of their heads. So they were putting themselves at risk.”

Thankfully, in the end, the threat proved to be nothing more than a cowardly scare, but Best had to endure hostility and ignorance for much of his career, which also included a spell at Dutch side Feyenoord.

Later a coach and Bermuda national team manager who was awarded the MBE in 2006 for his services to football and the community in his native country, he added: “Never before in my life had I experienced that.

“You just had to be bigger than that and remember you’re not doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for other people after you.”

Town star Wells says Best has long been an inspiration.

“He was the first footballer to really emerge from Bermuda,” explained the 26-year-old.

“He put the island on the map and he’s a bit of a hero to us all at home.

“Clyde Best paved the way for the likes of Shaun Goater, Kyle Lightbourne and myself and did it at a time when it must have been hard for a young black player.

“He does a lot for football in Bermuda. I still see him when I go back and he’s always been very supportive.”