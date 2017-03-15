Nahki Wells backing Collin Quaner to be in the goals

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells is confident Collin Quaner will start firing for Huddersfield Town this season if he sticks at what he is doing.

The German striker signed from FC Union Berlin in January, but has netted just once in his time at Town - on his debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup fourth round.

But Wells is confident the big German can get amongst the goals in the Championship run-in if he keeps doing what he's doing.

Wells said: "You have to understand he's coming over from playing in Germany and you have to understand it's going to take time.

"He's come in and played his fair share of minutes and I think he's done well so far.

"I'm pretty sure he'd like to get the goals and get a bit of luck in front of goal, but that comes with perseverance and determination and sticking at it.

"We know this season it has been difficult for any striker in the way we play and how chances are created for us.

"I'm pretty sure he understands he has to stick at it and stay focused and take the opportunities when they come because they don't come as frequent as we would have liked.

"It's difficult but he's done well so far and he just has to stick at it and takes his chances when they come."

Although goals are hard to come by for Quaner at the minute, David Wagner continues to select him, with the striker brining other qualities to the side.

On those contributions, Wells said: "I would have thought that the normal football fan who really understands the game would understand what his contributions have been - also mine - if we aren't scoring goals.

"We're out there to win games but we have a lot of other contributions to the team in terms of defending from the front and setting us off, which sometimes affects our opportunity to really have that cutting edge in front of goal because we have so many defensive duties from the front."