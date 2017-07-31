Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Striker Nahki Wells may need minor surgery to overcome the ankle injury which prevented him travelling to the Town training camp in Austria.

Head coach David Wagner – preparing his team for today’s friendly against VfB Stuttgart – revealed the 27-year-old Bermudian will see specialists later in the week.

Wells and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are the only players not to make the trip, which will also feature a match against Torino on Friday.

Wagner said of Wells: “There are currently a few investigations he is undergoing to see if he needs surgery on his ankle.

“He currently has a screw in it from a previous injury about 10 years ago and we may have to look at some small surgery to have it removed.

“We will know more about this at the end of the week when he has seen the specialist, but he will definitely be out for the next two or three weeks, maybe longer depending on the specialist.”

On reported interest in the player from Reading, Wagner added: “There may be some phone calls behind the screens but I can’t speak about anything officially.

“But the window is still very early, we still have five weeks left and I think we are in a very good position anyway – because we have done most of our business so far.”