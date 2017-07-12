Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Rekeil Pyke has made a blistering start to his loan at Port Vale.

The 19-year-old frontman, who has signed a season-long loan at Vale Park , has netted five times in his first two appearances.

After notching twice in the 6-0 friendly win over Kidsgrove Athletic, Pyke hammered a hat trick as they drubbed Newcastle Town 8-0.

While Town – who play Accrington Stanley in their first pre-season friendly tonight – have a recall option on Pyke during the January transfer window, it is felt a spell in League Two will help the Under 23 Development player come through at PPG Canalside.

Vale had seven trialists in action against non-league Newcastle, including right-back Neil Eardley and veteran Michael Tonge.

Cristian Montano put Vale ahead on 35 minutes and the away side added another on 45 minutes through Tom Walker.

Anthony De Freitas made it 3-0 before second-half goals from Dan Green and Pyke, who added a late brace to put Vale six up.

Minutes later, Frenchman De Freitas scored his second to put Vale seven ahead and Pyke completed his hat-trick to finish off the scoring.

Pyke joined Town at Under 12 level from Rothwell Juniors and progressed through the Academy age groups at a fast pace.

For the last two seasons, he has been a regular in Senior Professional Development Coach Frankie Bunn’s Under 23 side; netting seven times in 18 starts across the Professional Development League and Premier League Cup last season.

He had loan spells in the Vanarama National League and in Sky Bet League 2 with AFC Wrexham and Colchester United respectively.

Pyke also played for David Wagner’s first team a year ago in pre-season friendlies against Liverpool, FC Ingolstadt and Oldham Athletic.