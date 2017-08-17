Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I would like to start off by saying congratulations to every fan who travelled to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The atmosphere was electric and the result was even better.

With the mighty Terriers now plying their trade in the top flight, we get to watch football being played on one of the grandest stages of all.

And thanks to the fantastic efforts of the FSF, we won’t be at risk of being overcharged, with Premier League ticket prices being capped at £30 for away fans.

It's a shame the same can’t be said for the Championship, where Preston fans were charged £44 to watch their team at Elland Road.

Whilst progress has been made on reducing matchday ticket prices, there is still work to be done elsewhere.

Booking travel and accommodation early can be tricky, for instance, with fixtures being re-arranged for the convenience of television audiences at incredibly short notice.

Given the global nature of the Premier League, this does not just affect domestic supporters — it also impacts those who live abroad.

I happen to work in the travel and leisure industry and know that it is not cheap or easy to change a flight or hotel booking.

With rising petrol costs, long-distance games are also becoming an increasingly expensive pastime. And train travel is now notoriously costly.

I've even been charged £200 for a last-minute return ticket from Leeds to London!

This becomes more problematic when the Premier League doesn’t stick to its commitment to give reasonable notice of fixture changes.

With this in mind, it is pleasing to see the Labour Party’s recent proposals for ‘fan-fare’ train tickets, allowing supporters to transfer advance tickets without a fee or mark-up in price.

At HTSA we like to do our part in reducing the overall cost of awaydays.

Indeed, one thing we pride ourselves on is subsidising the cost of travel, allowing us to offer one of the cheapest ways of getting to away matches.

Recently it was revealed Town fans are likely to pay as much as £981.60 on train travel this season.

We have also gone to the length of calculating potential petrol costs for those who prefer to drive to matches.

For a lone traveller driving a car averaging 35 miles per gallon, it would cost over £1000 to attend every awayday this season.

So, by travelling on HTSA coaches this season you could potentially save as much as £600!

And as they say, a penny saved is a penny earned.

On that note, we will be running a coach to West Ham on Monday, September 11. We will confirm the prices and departures times in due course.