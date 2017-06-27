Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Supporters Association have backed Shrewsbury Town's application to have safe standing at their ground.

The Shrews aim to have rail seating fitted and in use at Greenhous Meadow stadium by the end of the 2017/18 season and have applied to the English Football League to convert 400 seats into a safe standing area.

Shrewsbury aim to crowdfund £50,000-£75,000 to finance the project and introduce the first railed seating in the EFL.

Standing was banned in England's top two divisions after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Clubs in Leagues One and Two were allowed to keep terraces that existed before 1994, but no standing areas have been built since.

But the HTSA has backed Shrewsbury's application and is strongly in favour of bringing safe standing into English football.

The association said: "The HTSA welcomes this decision.

"As proved by the experience of European and American clubs, safe standing creates a better matchday experience for everyone, provides choice for those who want to sit and those who want to stand, and improves the general level of safety in stadia.

"It's a common sense solution to several ongoing problems, and Shrewsbury Town should be commended for their forward thinking approach."

Shrewsbury made the decision after their safety officer visited Celtic's 2,900-capacity safe standing section last season.

Salop chief executive Brian Caldwell told BBC Sport: "More people are encouraged to sing and get behind the team but also it's a safer environment as well.

"Our safety officer has been up to Celtic to see it in action and was very, very pleased with how safe and secure it was."