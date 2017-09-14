Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) are encouraging more women and girls to get involved in football with free travel to an upcoming ladies game.

A coach will take eager football fans of all ages and genders to Storthes Hall for the Huddersfield Town Ladies clash with their Middlesbrough counterparts on Sunday, October 1st (kick-off 2pm).

The HTSA will be operating two pick-up and drop-off points - leaving the John Smith's Stadium car park at 12:30pm and the Springwood car park near The Grove pub at 12:45pm before arriving back in Huddersfield around 5:30pm.

The move comes as part of the organisation's Women <3 Football initiative, encouraging women and girls to attend live football matches as well as raise the profile of women's football overall.

The group also supported the Women at the Game initiative back in March which aimed to provide women with a positive first taste of live football in a supportive environment and to create a friends’ group for women who may not be comfortable in the usual male dominated crowd.

For more information, email secretary@htsa-web.com or chair@htsa-web.com or check out the HTSA website.