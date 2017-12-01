The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans and former players had a fantastic time as The 101 Club remembered Huddersfield Town’s Fourth Division Championship success of 1979-80.

The 101 Club is a new book by journalist and Town fan Rob Stewart, recording the feats of Mick Buxton’s highly-entertaining record-breakers from that memorable season.

Buxton and all 16 players involved in the campaign give interviews in the book, which is published by Great Northern Books (£14.99) and would make a brilliant Christmas present for any Town fan.

The players and Buxton entertained around 100 supporters at the launch at PPG Canalside, when visitors included fans from as far away as Australia.

The event was organised by Huddersfield Town Supporters Club and hosted by Steve Downes.

Author Stewart explained: “Uppermost in my mind was to do those players proud because they were really, really special.

“They were an important part of my childhood – and of many peoples lives in Huddersfield at that time – and I wanted to find out what made them so special.

“I will never, ever forget that day, May 3rd 1980, when they beat Hartlepool to clinch it.

“I was like a sardine squashed in the Cowshed and it was one of the greatest days of my life, surpassed only by last season’s play-off final at Wembley.”

The 1979-80 season will live long in the memory as Buxton transformed a side flirting with non-league football into an unstoppable attacking force who scored a century of goals (hence the book title).

They revived the club and inspired a certain young man – one Dean Hoyle! – to become a lifelong, devoted Town fan.