Huddersfield Town fans will get the chance to grill chairman Dean Hoyle on any aspect of the club ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brentford.

The 49-year-old will take part in a special Q&A session at the Thyme Restaurant in the Premier Inn London Brentford this Saturday (March 11) from 12.30pm.

The free-to-attend event, organised by the Southern Terriers Huddersfield Town supporters group, will see the owner answer any questions put to him by fans during an hour-long event ahead of the SkyBet Championship clash against the Bees at Griffin Park (kick-off 3pm).

Whether it be questions on Town’s season and plans for the future, the chairman’s thoughts on the current squad and performances or ticket price – it is a great way to warm-up ahead of the game.

The venue is an eight minute walk from Brentford Train Station in the direction of the ground which is only a five minute walk away with the address of the restaurant: Premier Inn London Brentford, Great West Road, London, TW8 9AD.

No food will be available at the venue but the bar will be open and for more information visit the Southern Terriers on Twitter (@Southn_Terriers) or visit the Huddersfield Town website.