The Huddersfield Town player of the season so far vote was won by a landslide by midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Australian - on loan from Manchester City - has been the linchpin of Town's midfield, performing his defensive and attacking duties superbly.

With 20 chances created, 779 passes attempted, one assist and one goal Mooy's metronomic midfield masterclasses have brought plaudits from pundits and fans alike and he has quickly become a fan-favourite at the John Smith's Stadium.

A whopping 67.8% of fans voted Aaron Mooy as the best player so far this season.

WATCH: Town's best players of the season so far - according to post-match ratings

Second in that list was Christopher Schindler with 24.2% of the vote, with the final 8% of the vote being shared between Elias Kachunga, Tommy Smith, Mark Hudson, Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg.

The top three best players of the season - as voted by the fans - were all new recruits, and when we asked for your top performing summer signing the same three stood out.

Schindler won the vote with 38.8% of the supporters' backing, with Aaron Mooy coming a close second with 28.6% of the vote.

And Kachunga was in the top four with 8.2% of votes - only Kasey Palmer split the top three up with the Chelsea midfielder notching 10.2% of votes.

Rajiv Van La Parra, Danny Ward, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe and Jack Payne also scored, but all with under 5% of the vote.