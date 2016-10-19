Login Register
The Huddersfield Town survey: Fans have their say on January transfer business

  • By

Where do you think Town need to strengthen?

Huddersfield Town fans overwhelming voted for a third striker to join their club in January.

In fact, only four people out of the hundreds that took part in our survey said otherwise.

These fans wanted cover at right-back, a left winger and a goalkeeper, but were in the huge minority.

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Elias Kachunga in action with Nahki Wells.
Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Elias Kachunga in action with Nahki Wells.

The remainder of the fans wanted a centre-forward, with around half asking for a player in a different mould to Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga - Town's two main men.

The candidates fans suggested ranged from the realistic to the absurd, but there was one player who was mentioned more than any.

Despite not being a Plan B-type striker, Will Grigg seems to be top of the list of Town fans, with the Wigan forward picking up a number of votes.

Northern Ireland's Will Grigg celebrates

Inevitably Jordan Rhodes was suggested as a loan signing along with Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe, and former Tottenham forward and now free agent Emmanuel Adebayor.

Chris Martin and Scott Hogan also received a vote each and so did former Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez who currently plies his trade for Wolfsburg.

And a lot of fans didn't have a preference, but were willing to put their trust in David Wagner and the board due to the fine recruitment job they did over the summer.

In addition, many asked the powers that be to snap up the current crop of loan signings on permanent deals.

Huddersfield Town latest

Your best moments of the season so far Schindler loves Town's busy schedule Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town backing Hands Off HRI
