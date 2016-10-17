Login Register
The Huddersfield Town survey: Re-watch all your highlights of the season so far

  • By

What did the fans vote as the best moments so far this campaign?

Easily the widest range of answers in the Huddersfield Town survey came in response to the question of the highlight of the season so far.

With such an outstanding start to the campaign it's understandably hard to choose one highlight, with most fans offering two or three stand-out moments.

Tow moments were picked out more than the rest however.

Aaron Mooy's screamer against Leeds and the scenes at the final whistle at St James' Park were the two points in the campaign which fans remember more than any others.

And who can argue with that?

Mooy's goal against Leeds secured a sweet derby-day victory against Town's West Yorkshire rivals, while the victory over Newcastle United proved to the Championship David Wagner's side were genuine playoff candidates.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate with their fans at St James' Park

Town celebrate at Newcastle
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The draw at Aston Villa also got a few mentions by fans who were hugely impressed by Town's travelling fans.

A Michael Hefele goal in the 86th minute snatched a point for Town who had gone close minutes before when Nahki Wells rattled the post via a direct free kick.

The match at Villa Park was memorable as it meant Town had taken 4 points from two matches against the Championship's 'big boys' and it featured fan-favourite Hefele's first goal in English football.

Another goal which gets a few mentions is Jonathan Hogg's last-gasp winner against Barnsley.

Town were headed for a draw against their Yorkshire rivals until the unlikely hero strode forward and bent the ball into the back of the Barnsley net.

The John Smith's Stadium erupted and Town were sent to the top of the Championship table.

Here is that goal with the Titanic soundtrack played over it - it's emotional.

Two other moments got a fair few mentions from fans, and both involved Town boss David Wagner.

The former US international has breathed new life in to Town this season and has instilled a confident brand of football into his players in a relatively short period of time.

And the manager had endeared himself to fans through his passion on the touchline and calm, reasoned answers in press conferences.

The highlights he was involved in were for his celebration with the team in the first game of the season against Brentford and for his celebration with Danny Ward against Wolves.

Let's hope their are more famous celebrations to remember in the near future!

