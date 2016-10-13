The Huddersfield Town survey: Town destined for the playoffs, according to fans

In our Huddersfield Town start-of-season survey we asked you how well you thought Town would go at the start of the season.

The majority of fans were going into the season optimistic of a top half spot after 19th, 16th and 17th place finishes over the previous three seasons.

In fact 66.5% of fans thought a top half finish was achievable, with 22.5% expecting a bottom half finish and 1.5% even tipping the Terriers for relegation.

Only 9.5% of supporters backed their side for a playoff spot this season, with no one expecting an automatic promotion spot.

But 11 games in and the difference is vast.

Not one fan that took our survey thought Town would finish lower than 12th in the league, with 27.55% of supporters predicting a top half finish.

And now 60.2% of fans believe their side will qualify for a playoff berth this year.

Not only that, but 12.24% of surveyed fans think Town will be promoted to the Premier League as one of the two best sides from the Championship.

We will be bringing you the rest of the results from our survey over the coming days.