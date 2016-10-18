Login Register
The Huddersfield Town survey: What you said about David Wagner and Dean Hoyle

The chairman and manager received huge compliments from Town fans

David Wagner and Dean Hoyle were praised hugely by fans in our Huddersfield Town survey.

The manager's all-action, gegenpressing style has brought many plaudits - not just from Town fans and pundits, but from oppositions supporters who have witnessed the German's side.

Hoyle's decision to bring Wagner to England from Dortmund has paid off massively, but his backing in the transfer market has also allowed the head coach to build a side in his own image.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere at the John smith's Stadium last Sunday

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
The pair have worked incredibly well together since Wagner's arrival and the fans have acknowledged what both have done for their football club.

Here are a few of the best responses.

Brilliant

"Brilliant from Dean on Ticket prices managed it brilliantly. David tactically spot on and has influenced his high pressing game with the players he wants and he's bought brilliantly."

United

"Brilliant that everybody from chairman, staff, players and fans are united as one."

Legends

"Perfect combo, legends."

Perfect

"I've all ways known what a fantastic man Dean is and I've fully supported everything he's done over the years weather right or wrong.

Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle foots the bill for any player signings.
Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle

As for Wagner - Dean's decision to take the club in a complete different direction was brilliant and David has proven himself with his recruitment.. the whole Hoyle-Webber-Wagner team is proving perfect for us."

No wonder

"Dean Hoyle backed Wagner tremendously in the window and it has shown on the pitch with the consistent performances from the incomings.

League's finest

"Best chairman and best manager in the league!!"

"David Wagner and his management skills are right out of the top drawer - no wonder Aston Villa were linked with his signature."

Class

"Dean Hoyle - class as always! One of the best owners of a football club you could ever ask for. Not afraid of Q&As with fans and not afraid of banter either.

"Knows where he wants the club to be and not afraid to take calculated risks (such as appointing Wagner) to get us there.

"Wagner - seems to be fully devoted to the club which is great to see. Doesn't appear to be using us as a stepping stone for bigger and better things.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

"He has passion for a club hes been with for 11 months as if he's been here his entire life.

"Hopefully this continues and he outlives the average life of a Huddersfield manager under Hoyle (14m). It's definitely good to see a manager playing to win rather than playing not to lose (*cough*Powell*cough*)."

Love

"I LOVE YOU!"

Excellent

"Excellent, best I have seen from Huddersfield in 50 years."

The best

"Best thing since sliced bread."

