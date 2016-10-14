Huddersfield Town fans voted in their hundreds for their favourite goal and win of the season so far - and the results are in.

In terms of the top strike, Aaron Mooy's stunner away at Leeds United takes the crown.

The Australian's strike was enough to sink the Whites on their own patch and propel Town to the top of the Championship table.

It was a close-run vote though, with Mooy's finish awarded 34.2% of the vote.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring the winner against Leeds

Not far behind - with 19.7% of the vote - was Michael Hefele's 86th minute goal against Aston Villa to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.

Although not a classy finish - with the ball rebounding off the big German's backside - the dramatic late equaliser from the fan-favourite sent supporters in the away end into ecstasy.

Jack Payne's finish away at Newcastle also received a good proportion of the vote, with 17.1% of fans preferring the former Southend midfielder's goal to any other.

Chris Lowe's strike against Barnsley was the only other goal to receive over 10% of the vote - 13.1% of fans chose the left-back's curled effort.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate at St James' Park

Despite Payne's strike not being the fans' favourite goal, it was the decisive goal in the supporters' favourite win.

The 2-1 victory at St James' Park received 56% of the vote, with the derby-day win over Leeds coming second with 27%.

The three points taken from Barnsley won over 8% of fans, with the other five victories scoring under 5% each.