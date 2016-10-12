Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

The Huddersfield Town survey: Have your say on the season so far

  • By

What do you make of Town's opening to the 2016/17 campaign?

Huddersfield Town are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table, two points ahead of Norwich City in second.

Some Town fans have begun dreaming of a spot in the Premier League next season, with boss David Wagner keeping his feet - and his squads' - firmly on the ground.

Sky Sports pundit Ian Holloway predicted Town to go down at the start of the season, but the players have shown a dogged 'Terrier Spirit' and have undeniably proved him wrong.

WATCH: Who is Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far?

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The former Blackpool boss could well be eating his words come May, when Town could well be in with a shot at the playoffs.

But what do you make of the season so far? Are you dreaming of a place in the top tier? Or are you reserving optimism until Spring?

Have your say with our survey below.

Create your own user feedback survey
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Which former Huddersfield Town player to be star feature in new club's programme?

Away from Town but still topping the table is Duane Holmes

Previous Articles

The old boys bidding to spike Huddersfield Town guns at Brighton - if they get the chance!

Will Elvis be in the building or Oli put us in a fine mess?

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele during a training session at PPG Canalside.
  1. Michael Hefele
    Defender Michael Hefele planning five-match target for Huddersfield Town
  2. Duane Holmes
    Which former Huddersfield Town player to be star feature in new club's programme?
  3. David Wagner
    Latest as former Huddersfield Town boss Steve Bruce set to take over at Aston Villa
  4. Jack Hunt
    Huddersfield Town can stay the top-six distance says old boy Jack Hunt
  5. Town Talk
    Town Talk: There is something special about Huddersfield Town's King Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent