The Huddersfield Town survey: Have your say on the season so far

Huddersfield Town are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table, two points ahead of Norwich City in second.
Some Town fans have begun dreaming of a spot in the Premier League next season, with boss David Wagner keeping his feet - and his squads' - firmly on the ground.
Sky Sports pundit Ian Holloway predicted Town to go down at the start of the season, but the players have shown a dogged 'Terrier Spirit' and have undeniably proved him wrong.
WATCH: Who is Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far?
The former Blackpool boss could well be eating his words come May, when Town could well be in with a shot at the playoffs.
But what do you make of the season so far? Are you dreaming of a place in the top tier? Or are you reserving optimism until Spring?
