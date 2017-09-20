Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams could miss the Terriers' trip to Turf Moor this weekend due to injury.

The combative midfielder, who had an excellent game in the heart of the Town team against Leicester City on Saturday, could be sidelined with a foot injury picked up at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend.

The knock kept the former Reading man out of the Carabao Cup third round loss to Crystal Palace last night, and Town will have to wait to know the extent of the injury.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Williams is due to have scans on the injury this week, with David Wagner set to provide an injury update on the US international ahead in tomorrow's pre-Burnley press conference (1pm).

Town's number 19 was handed his first Premier League start by the head coach against the Foxes on Saturday and firmly put himself into the boss' future plans with an exceptional display alongside Aaron Mooy.

The boss and the fans will be hoping Williams' injury will not demand a long lay off, with the 28-year-old pushing Jonathan Hogg and Philip Billing to partner Mooy in the heart of the midfield on a regular basis.