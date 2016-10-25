Login Register
Huddersfield Town to take big following to Fulham

David Wagner's side will chase a fourth away win at Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage, home to Huddersfield Town's next opponents Fulham

Huddersfield Town have already sold more than 2,200 tickets for Saturday’s Championship clash at Fulham - and they are still available.

It means David Wagner’s third-placed side will be backed by another bumper away following after 2,840 watched them at Preston North End.

Town, who have played 14 games to date, are targeting a fourth away victory of the campaign and 10th in all.

They have previously won at Newcastle United, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Fulham are 14th after losing 1-0 at Aston Villa.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side haven’t won a league game at Craven Cottage since they beat Newcastle 1-0 in the opening game of the Championship campaign.

They drew against Cardiff City, Burton Albion and Norwich City and lost to Birmingham City, Bristol City and QPR.

