Danny Ward says Huddersfield Town are ready to mix it up as they bid to keep their Championship challenge on course.

David Wagner’s side will go into their next game at Cardiff City on Saturday week in third place.

While the bulk of the Town squad are on a training camp in Spain, Ward is with Wales ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Saturday.

And the on-loan Liverpool keeper says Town will continue to take it one game at a time.

“From a club point of view, the focus is on Cardiff,” said the 23-year-old, who is an ever-present after 16 Championship games and one in the League Cup.

“Although it’s a cliche, it is true about taking each game as it comes.

“You can’t really look too much into the table at this stage of the season.

“It’s not until the New Year that you can see where you are, then maybe you can set some realistic ambitions and goals.

“We are just trying to find some consistency at the moment and put in the performances which will get us results.”

As head coach Wagner reaches the first anniversary of his appointment, Ward says Town have already faced different challenges this season.

“Every game in this league is tough and that is just something we have to deal with,” he added.

“Whether we play teams that like to play football or whether they want to have a battle and a scrap that is something we have to overcome.”

Town’s trademark passing and pressing system was evident in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City.

“I think we may have come away a little from that quick movement at the back that we had at the start of the season,” explained Ward.

“It was something we needed to get back to.

“Teams have tried and will continue to try and work us out and counteract what we do.

“We will keep training hard and persevering with our system, because we know it can bring us success.”