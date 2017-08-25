Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southampton have finished eighth or higher for the last four Premier League seasons in a row. They are an established and polished top-tier outfit whose youth set up, business model and - apart from last season - style of play is the envy of British club football.

For Huddersfield Town - who face the Saints at the John Smith's Stadium on August 26, 2017 - they represent a significant step up from their first two Premier League victories.

With a cash-rich Everton creeping ever closer towards the top six, Southampton can legitimately claim the title "best of the rest".

New manager, Mauricio Pellegrino, is expected to maintain this mantle while at the same time injecting some attacking flair into a side that fans called boring and cautious last season.

The former Alaves manager - not to be confused with fellow Argentinians Mauricio Pochettino or Manuel Pellegrini - took over from Claude Puel in June after taking his former club to a Copa Del Rey final and ninth place in La Liga.

The Saints' opening game against Swansea was a frustrating goalless draw that Southampton dominated. Just two of their 29 shots were on target as they failed to break their scoring duck at home - stretching back over four months.

That all changed in their next game when West Ham were the visitors to St Mary's. Manolo Gabbiadini vanquished the voodoo on 11 minutes before penalties from Dusan Tadic and Charlie Austin ensured a 3-2 win.

It is hard to judge the Saints' performance in a game that saw their opponents relegated to ten men after half an hour but the signs were there that Pelligrino's men are yet to find their attacking flair. They managed just 14 shots - two fewer than their depleted opponents - as West Ham fought back to a draw before substitute Austin's 93rd minute winner from the penalty spot.

Southampton's poor finishing will not be of concern to most Saints fans - they have three of the most natural goal scorers in the Premier League in Gabbiadini, Austin and Shane Long. If Pellegrino can get his team playing free attacking football they will score. Fortunately for Huddersfield Town, he doesn't seem to have done that yet.

Summer at St Mary's has been blighted by the ongoing saga surrounding Virgil van Dijk. As Southampton's board have dug in their heels over the defender's proposed move away they have quietly got on with some decent business themselves.

Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina has been signed from Juventus for £15.3 million and they are on the verge of completing a move for Lazio's Dutch centre back, Wesley Hoedt.

These are two young players, full of potential, that reflect the transfer policy of an extremely well run club. Pellegrino will have been hired with the understanding that he will continue to give debuts to the seemingly never ending conveyor belt of talent emanating from the youth set up at St Mary's. These are the hallmarks of a model club in English football but with Southampton yet to find their feet this season they might not be enough against a Huddersfield Town side that has hit the ground running.