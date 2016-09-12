Login Register
Huddersfield Town taking squad of 19 or 20 on flight to Brighton match

  Updated
  • By

Joe Lolley the only player definitely ruled out injured

Chris Lowe has recovered from the knock he took against Leeds United and should be okay to face Brighton

Huddersfield Town will fly down to Brighton tonight with a squad of 19 or 20 players.

Head coach David Wagner revealed chairman Dean Hoyle has backed the air-miles venture to take the sting out of the south-coast trip just two days after the 1-0 derby victory at Leeds United.

The only man guaranteed not to be picking up a boarding pass is Joe Lolley, who is still under treatment for a foot injury.

That means the likes of Chris Schindler, Chris Lowe, Jack Payne and Elias Kachunga are all expected to be available after their efforts at Elland Road.

David Wagner talks through the injury situation:

David Wagner gives us an injury update ahead of the Brighton clash
And Wagner said Aaron Mooy – the Australian international who scored the winner against Leeds – is less of a concern for the Brighton match than he was for the clash with Garry Monk’s men.

In-form former Brighton loan man Rajiv van La Parra also struggled in training on Sunday because of the knocks he took against Leeds, but he is feeling much better and is back in contention.

“We will travel with 19 or 20 players to secure ourselves in case someone becomes not available by Tuesday night,” explained Wagner, whose side are four points clear at the top of the table after the club’s best ever start.

Did you make it into our fan gallery from Elland Road?

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Huddersfield Town fans at Elland Road.

“We had a very enjoyable victory against Leeds United but all the other victories have been enjoyable as well, and we want to keep things going if we can.

“We know we did some good things against Leeds – especially the defence – and we know why we had some problems in the offence.

“But this is a different style of opponent in Brighton and maybe the strongest team we have faced in the competition so far.

“I like Brighton’s style, I like their manager and the way they play and they are high-quality for the Championship.

“They played great last season, missing out by only one point, and they have been able to keep the group together as well as making some signings.

“They have a great togetherness and harmony and, for me, it’s a very interesting and tough test for us which we are looking forward to.

“We are excited about the match because, at this level, Brighton are one of the best.

“For me, I am sure they will be one of the teams battling for promotion.”

